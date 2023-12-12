Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) is Potrero Capital Research LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,027 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 143,327 shares during the quarter. Yelp makes up approximately 5.2% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.33% of Yelp worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Yelp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of YELP traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,075. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $189,608.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $189,608.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,928 shares of company stock worth $3,874,950. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.