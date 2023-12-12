Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock Position Trimmed by Smith Thomas W

Smith Thomas W lessened its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,280 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. Yelp accounts for about 4.4% of Smith Thomas W’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Thomas W owned approximately 0.15% of Yelp worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 12,790.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 415,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $189,608.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $189,608.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,874,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

