Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.44.

Get Yelp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YELP

Yelp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of YELP stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. Yelp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,819,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,819,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $119,322.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,401,918.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,874,950. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 20.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,253 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Yelp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,276 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,691,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.