Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Yerbaé Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

OTCMKTS YERBF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,202. Yerbaé Brands has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers and 16oz plant-based energy drinks in various flavors.

