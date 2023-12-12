Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Update

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the November 15th total of 1,641,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.9 days.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on Yuexiu Property in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUPRF remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25. Yuexiu Property has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

