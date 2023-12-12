Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Primavera Capital Management Ltd

Primavera Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,035,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136,016 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for 76.6% of Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Primavera Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 2.89% of Yum China worth $680,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,738,000 after buying an additional 99,581 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 26.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Yum China by 111.7% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 193,836 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,129. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.