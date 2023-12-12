Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.11

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 390918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

