Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
