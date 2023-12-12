Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance
Zhongsheng Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 6,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812. Zhongsheng Group has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $62.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC lowered Zhongsheng Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
About Zhongsheng Group
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.
