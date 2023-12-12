Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Up 855.6% in November

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 855.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZIJMY remained flat at $32.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Zijin Mining Group has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

Zijin Mining Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Zijin Mining Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

