Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up to $43.82

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $45.10. Zillow Group shares last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 154,804 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

