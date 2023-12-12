Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,708 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of Zimmer Biomet worth $238,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.10.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.33. 222,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

