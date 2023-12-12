ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut ZOO Digital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group Price Performance

About ZOO Digital Group

OTCMKTS:ZDGGF remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. ZOO Digital Group has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

(Get Free Report)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.