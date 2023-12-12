Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $923,061.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,341 shares of company stock worth $10,889,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.56. 1,469,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,120. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.