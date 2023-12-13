11,596 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

