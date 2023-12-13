12,427 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Purchased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 934.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.49%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.