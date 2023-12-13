12,482 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWO stock opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.57 and a 200-day moving average of $231.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.