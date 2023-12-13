13,700 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Bought by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 0.3% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GJUN. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $47,603,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $9,980,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $5,536,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $2,967,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of GJUN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

