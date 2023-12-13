14,987 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 154 shares of company stock worth $2,948 and have sold 5,026 shares worth $200,306. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,371,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

