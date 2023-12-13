15,000 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Union Heritage Capital LLC

Union Heritage Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.