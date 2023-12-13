1,510,959 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,510,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,100,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.63% of Element Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESI opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

