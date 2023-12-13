1,629,500 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,629,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $570,980,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after acquiring an additional 741,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

