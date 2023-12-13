19,695 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Textron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 93.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,966,000 after buying an additional 1,476,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 51.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,677,000 after buying an additional 1,032,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after buying an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $64,463,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 0.1 %

TXT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,316. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

