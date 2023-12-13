2,000 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE SJM opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2,080.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.