2,014 Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Bought by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Price Performance

Graham stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $645.00. 2,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,410. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.98. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $681.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

