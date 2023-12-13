2,175 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.13. 114,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.07. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $255.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.