22,860 Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Purchased by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,161.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 510.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 150,300 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 718.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 229,352 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.