23,025 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,025 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,136 shares of company stock worth $1,795,465. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.47. 476,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

