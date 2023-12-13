2,350 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.1% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 250.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $505.50 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $507.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

