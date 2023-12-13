2,702 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

