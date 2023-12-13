2,747 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.16. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

