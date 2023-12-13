3,055 Shares in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the first quarter valued at about $998,000.

Get IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.