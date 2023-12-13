32,084 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

