3,210 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.5% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Eaton by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,477,000 after buying an additional 68,666 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $234.78. 332,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.11 and its 200-day moving average is $211.62. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

