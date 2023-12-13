32,573 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

