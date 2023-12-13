3,681 Shares in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Bought by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 50,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of EIRL opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18.

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

