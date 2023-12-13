391,404 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,658,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 2.27% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XHLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,483. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $50.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

