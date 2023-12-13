395 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,128,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,210,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

ADBE stock opened at $633.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $574.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

