4,300 Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 11,400.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MYR Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.05. 17,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $156.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

