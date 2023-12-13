44,990 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

