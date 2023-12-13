460,129 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Copart at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Copart by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Copart by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Trading Up 0.7 %
Copart stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Transactions at Copart
In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
