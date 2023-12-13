460,129 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Copart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Copart by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Copart by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

