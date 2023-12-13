46,776 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 632,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

