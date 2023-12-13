46,892 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

