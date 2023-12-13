49,329 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.27. 8,528,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,460,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

