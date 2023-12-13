499,978 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 499,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,898,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Aflac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

