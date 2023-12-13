4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 549.5% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
4Front Ventures Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of FFNTF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. 4Front Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
