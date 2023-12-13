50,000 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

View Our Latest Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.