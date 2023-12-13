5,300 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $181,377,000.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. 945,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,542. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

