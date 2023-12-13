534,382 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 534,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.25% of W. P. Carey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

