54,582 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,582 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Trading Up 0.9 %

KBR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 354,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -34.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

